3 Puzzling Warriors offseason questions that remain unanswered
We've reached that part of the offseason where most of the questions surrounding the Golden State Warriors have been answered, at least in regards to their roster and contract situations.
The primary topic entering the offseason was Klay Thompson's future, with that ultimately resulting in his departure to the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors chose not to guarantee Chris Paul's contract for next season, instead using their new-found financial flexibility to sign De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield.
The futures of a number of current and former Golden State Warriors have yet to be solidified so far this offseason
The Warriors have 14 players on their main roster and an additional three on two-way contracts, leaving little movement outside trades which are always possible up until next year's deadline on February 6.
But while most of the focus has now turned to what Golden State will actually produce on the floor come October, let's recap some questions that have remain unanswered to this point of the offseason:
1. Why does Lester Quinones remain a free agent?
Even if it wasn't to be at the Warriors, surely Lester Quinones would have found himself another NBA contract by now? Unfortunately that hasn't been the case for the 23-year-old who remains a free agent despite some murmurs of interest from the Philadelphia 76ers.
Quinones showed some positive signs for the Warriors last season, having begun on a two-way contract before earning a spot on the main roster in February. The franchise's decision to not tender a qualifying offer to the 6'4" guard gave an indication that his career at Golden State may be over, but it's truly surprising that no other team has picked him up yet, particularly given he's still eligible for a two-way contract.
2. What are the Warriors plans with Quinten Post?
Golden State drafted Quinten Post with the 52nd overall pick, introduced the seven-foot center at a press conference, and had him play the final two games of Summer League in Las Vegas after overcoming a minor injury.
Yet despite all that, the Warriors still haven't officially signed Post to the main roster or a two-way contract. Why? Well they can't actually given him a standard deal right now given their standing up against the first tax apron, but it would make sense for them to give the 24-year-old a two-way deal likely in place of young guard Reece Beekman.
That may still happen at some point before the season starts, though it's still puzzling as to why it's taking so long. Perhaps it's an indication that a trade or other transaction could take place which allows the opportunity for Golden State to sign Post to the main roster.
3. What's fair-value contract extensions for Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody look like?
In terms of the most important order of business for the Warriors over the remainder of the offseason, it's probably finding contract extensions for 2021 lottery picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.
However, given the pair's often inconsistent playing time over their first three seasons, it's difficult to ascertain what could be considered a fair-value deal for each. Reports have suggested that Kuminga wants a five-year, $224 million max, but most would agree it's highly unlikely Golden State offer that sort of money at this stage.
ESPN's Kendra Andrews projects Moody's value to fall into the $11-13 million range (per season), yet you could also see the 6'6" wing betting on himself to get more following a strong fourth season. Whether the Warriors can come to terms with one or both of their young players over the remainder of the offseason will be fascinating, otherwise they'll automatically become restricted free agents in 2025.