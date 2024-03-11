3 Rival Players the Warriors Now Wish They Signed in 2023 Free Agency
1. Eric Gordon
We know for a fact that the Warriors were interested in signing Eric Gordon, with the veteran guard revealing he turned down interest from Golden State, Milwaukee and Houston to sign a two-year, $6.6 million deal (second-year player option) with the Phoenix Suns.
Gordon has been one of the best three-point shooters in the league over the last decade. That's proven no different in Phoenix where the 35-year-old has averaged 6.2 attempts per game -- his most since the 2020-21 season.
Gordon is making 38% of his threes and is averaging 12 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. The Suns' injury issues meant they've probably leant on the former Sixth Man of the Year more than expected, with Gordon averaging 29.5 minutes including 24 starts in his 53 games.
While the presence of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson is always going to mean the Warriors rank highly in three-point attempts, this roster actually lacks some shooting outside the storied duo. Golden State had five players average more than two made threes last season, and four average two or more in 2021-22. Only Curry and Thompson are doing that this season, with Chris Paul third in average made threes at 1.4 per game.
That's an element Gordon certainly could have helped with, having averaged 2.4 made threes this season. There's also the element of adding another experienced playoff performer into the mix, something the Warriors certainly could have done with in Saturday's shock loss to the San Antonio Spurs.