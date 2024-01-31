3 Trade Deadline Targets for the Golden State Warriors (and what they'd cost)
Dejounte Murray
Dejounte Murray is arguably the biggest name left on the trade table before the deadline, and he may now be more obtainable than what it appeared over the last week. The Los Angeles Lakers had emerged as a strong favorite to acquire the 27-year-old, but Stein now reports that a Hawks-Lakers deal for Murray is 'unrealistic'.
That may bring the Warriors back into the picture, with Slater having originally linked Murray with a move to the franchise in early January. He reported on Tuesday, however, that the franchise's interest in Murray is "tepid at best". The 2022 All-Star is averaging a career-high 21.4 points on 46.9% shooting from the floor and 38.8% from three-point range, while also adding 5.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
What would it cost?
One of Chris Paul or Andrew Wiggins and at least two of the following: Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis, 2026 First-Round Pick and 2028 First-Round Pick
All sorts of options are available in terms of a Murray trade, largely because of his contract and the raft of teammates who could also be on the table. While he'll start a new four-year, $114 million contract from next season, Murray still makes only $18.2 million in 2023-24.
Again, it may be difficult for Golden State to entice Atlanta to take on Wiggins' contract, yet the Warriors themselves would be taking on even more long-term money by trading Paul as the biggest salary in a Murray trade. If they could acclimatize to that idea, would the Warriors consider dealing Paul, Moody, Podziemski and a first-round pick for Murray and Deandre Hunter?