3 winning streaks Golden State Warriors will try to extend next season
The Golden State Warriors have had a knack of dominating teams over the past decade. While they may no longer be at their dynastic best, the franchise has still wielded an advantage over some rivals in the Western Conference.
Individual matchups won't mean too much to a Warriors organization simply aspiring to return to the playoffs, but at some point winning streaks do become notable enough to create an extra storyline heading into a game.
The Golden State Warriors will look to extend some lengthy winning streaks next season, including the second-longest in the NBA currently
After previously looking at the four teams riding long winning streaks against the Warriors, let's look at the three teams Golden State have bullied in recent times and when they could look to extend their own winning stretch.
Houston Rockets - 13 in a row
Few teams have dominated another like the Warriors have against the Rockets in the last dozen years. Their current 13-game winning-streak is the second-longest streak in the league currently, sitting only behind the New York Knicks record over 15-straight wins over the Detroit Pistons.
This isn't the only period of dominance in recent times, with Golden State having won 11 of 12 regular season games against Houston between 2014 and 2017, not to mention the playoff battles in the mid-to-late 2010's that always ended in Warrior victory.
In saying that, the Warriors will have their work cut out trying to extend the streak next season. The Rockets, loaded with young talent after three seasons of being last or second-last in the conference, are on the come up and finished just one spot below Golden State in the West last season.
The teams will meet four times next season starting November 2 at Toyota Center, with the high likelihood that the streak does come to an end at some point in the next eight months.
Portland Trail Blazers - 6 in a row
Not only have the Warriors won the past six against the Trail Blazers, but they've also won 10 of the past 11 across the last three seasons. The teams will face off three times in 2024-25, starting with the season opener in Portland on October 23. Given the likelihood that the Trail Blazers will remain at the bottom of the conference next season, the Warriors will be extremely disappointed if the winning streak doesn't extend out to nine.
Utah Jazz - 5 in a row
Matchups between the Warriors and Jazz could be of extra interest next season after the teams failed to negotiate a trade surrounding Lauri Markkanen this summer. Even after renegotiating and extending the All-Star forward's contract, Utah are still expected to be alongside the Trail Blazers at the bottom of the conference.
As a result Golden State should be confident of expanding their current winning-streak beyond five, having also won 11 of the past 13 against Utah. The teams will get an early look at each other when they meet in the second game of the season on October 25, before two more matchups just prior to the All-Star break.