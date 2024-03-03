4 Missing pieces Warriors need to return to title contention
As the postseason approaches, the 32-27 Golden State Warriors have been trending in the right direction. The Dubs started off slowly but have won 11 of their last 13 games and leap-frogged the Los Angeles Lakers for the ninth spot in the Western Conference.
The Warriors are 1.5 games back of the Dallas Mavericks for the eighth seed in the conference and just two games back of the seventh-seeded Sacramento Kings. There’s ample reason to expect the Warriors to go on a tear down the stretch, including health, as they’ve slowly started getting players back healthy.
However, the Dubs also lack several necessary ingredients for a championship run. Let’s get into what they could be missing.
4 missing ingredients from the Warriors' roster
4. Trusted big man
Although the Warriors have always played small, they’ve also always had a big man. Think Andrew Bogut, Anderson Varejao, Marrese Speights, Festus Ezeli, JaVale McGee and David West.
Kevon Looney has been a huge ingredient of the Warriors’ title teams. However, he’s a bit undersized.
Which is a bit of a concern, considering the Denver Nuggets MVP center Nikola Jokic’s size and frame. Ditto with Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers.