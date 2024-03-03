4 Missing pieces Warriors need to return to title contention
1. Another star
The Warriors have never lacked starpower. In fact, they’ve had even four stars at times, and rarely had less than three All-Stars.
Unfortunately, Father Time is undefeated. Klay Thompson no longer fits that bill. Draymond Green also doesn’t fit that bill anymore.
Andrew Wiggins doesn’t fit that bill either, and it’s debatable if he ever did, or if it was just a case of one good season. Perhaps Wiggins was just a flash in the pan in 2021-22, because he has yet to show signs of the same player and it’s been two years.
Stephen Curry is still one of the league’s top players, but how much longer will that be the case?
Regardless of that answer, the Warriors will need to add another star. They know this and tried doing so, according to reports, as they tried reeling in LeBron James at the deadline.
Can Jonathan Kuminga become that player? Maybe so.
Either way, the Dubs will need to find someone better than him and more of a proven star than Kuminga. Or maybe they just need to give him more of an opportunity to show them what they have with him.