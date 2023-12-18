5 Trades for Warriors to wash their hands of Draymond Green
No. 1: Miami Heat trade for Draymond Green
The Miami Heat get into the mix for nearly every notable name that hits the trade market, and if Draymond Green comes available he will likely not be the exception. The Heat thrive on a versatile defensive system that can move seamlessly between blitzing to switching to zone, and Green would be a perfect fit given his versatility and basketball intelligence.
On offense, his playmaking would be helpful but his lack of shooting would potentially strangle a team also starting Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo; the Heat have almost always played a floor-spacing power forward over the past few years. That doesn't mean they wouldn't go after Green, however, as they (1) love adding stars, even former ones (Ray Allen, Kevin Love wave hello); (2) are the kind of shrewd front office to think they can buy low on Green; (3) have enough confidence int heir culture to help Green moderate his behavior; and (4) their defense would be so lethal they may not worry about a less potent offense.
What about the Warriors? Those not following the Heat this season may initially balk at this offer, but Duncan Robinson has taken a big step forward this season, adding a dribble-drive layer to his already lethal shooting. His off-ball gravity paired with the Splash Brothers (even if just one at a time) would be an experiment in floor-spacing the league has never seen before. Caleb Martin would give the Warriors another body at power forward to help them replace Green.
None of these deals are necessarily exciting for the Warriors; that's the reality of the situation they are facing. They are left trying to get a veteran role player and a young guy to develop; there won't be picks and players and prospects rolling in for Green. He has essentially neutered his value to the Warriors both on the court and on the trade market.
The Warriors don't want to trade Draymond Green. The question is whether he forces their hand and makes it impossible to keep him.