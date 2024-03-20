5 Free agents who should be on Warriors' summer wish list
These five players should be on Golden State's radar in the coming offseason.
By Will Eudy
The Golden State Warriors will be at a crossroads this summer. Some major decisions will be made that determine the direction of this franchise going forward, and no scenario is completely off the table.
The easier decision for the front office will be regarding Chris Paul. The aging all-time great point guard is nearing the end of his career, and the Dubs will need to choose whether they want to keep him around for one more season or not.
After that, their attention will shift to Klay Thompson. If the Warriors want to re-sign one of the greatest shooters ever, they can do so in the range of $20 to $27 million, which would give them the taxpayer mid-level exception. At that point, they can begin to look at adding free agents that could be signed for the MLE.
These are five upcoming free agents that Golden State should have on their wish list.
1. Robert Covington
When looking at the Warriors' roster, it is one of the smallest in the entire NBA. Only four players are listed as taller than 6-foot-7, and some size is desperately needed. A bigger as well as experienced wing like Robert Covington would be an excellent investment.
The Warriors leaned into their veteran movement when they traded away Jordan Poole last summer. They are still giving quality minutes to Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, but the addition of Chris Paul made it clear they are becoming more self aware about their own timeline.
Covington is a do-it-all three-and-d wing that can be a floor raiser in many different roles. With Andrew Wiggins' inconsistency as of late, it would be smart to get some insurance with a player who can take on some of the same responsibilities.