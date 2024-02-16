5 Warriors whose roles aren't safe after the trade deadline
A few Warriors players do not necessarily have guaranteed roles going forward.
By Will Eudy
The NBA trade deadline has passed, and the Golden State Warriors only ended up making one minor move in opting to send Cory Joseph to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for a second-round pick.
It is obvious to anyone who has been watching that Golden State has had a less than stellar season. They have dealt with injury troubles and inconsistency from many of their top players. But recently, the Warriors have been on a strong streak, winning seven of their last eight.
With Stephen Curry at the helm, the team knows they are never completely out of the hunt for a championship. As Golden State begins to round a corner at this crucial juncture of the season, players' roles may begin to change. There are at least five players who will not have a guaranteed role for the remainder of the year.
Brandin Podziemski
Drafted with the 19th pick in the 2023 draft, Brandin Podziemski has quickly found his way into the Warriors' rotation as a rookie. His high IQ and athleticism have allowed him to get on the floor for 26.1 minutes per night in 45 games in his first year in the association.
Podziemski's rapid ascent has been huge for the Warriors. He has been one of the best rookies in the current season, and the Dubs would be significantly worse without the contributions he has been able to bring.
But going forward, he does not have as concrete a role as some of the other more established players on this roster. Head Coach Steve Kerr is known for having a preference for playing veterans over young guys, so do not be surprised if we see Brandin's minutes change as we get closer to the playoffs.