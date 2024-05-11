6 Biggest Needs for the Golden State Warriors Roster this Offseason
6. Defensive-minded seven-foot center option
Trayce Jackson-Davis was exceptional in his rookie season, showcasing immense two-way ability in averaging 7.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and over a block per game. The 24-year-old is under team control for another three seasons and appears like the Warriors' center of the present and the future.
As much as that may be the case, Jackson-Davis is still just 6'9" and will be entering his second NBA season. Look at the behemoth's that are making their presence felt in the Western Conference playoffs right now -- the Timberwolves trio of Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, and Rookie of the Year runner-up Chet Holmgren.
If the Warriors aspire to return to the playoffs next season, would they really want to enter it with Jackson-Davis as their primary option against some of the aforementioned names? They need a genuine seven-footer at the very least, having not had one since James Wiseman departed via trade in February last year -- not that he was having any impact anyway.
Finding a suitable option is easier said than done though. Perhaps they pull a big trade to acquire someone like Jarrett Allen as proposed here, but then where does that leave Jackson-Davis? In terms of realistic free agent targets, luring Mason Plumlee from the LA Clippers may be the best possibility.
The Warriors could certainly go into next season with Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney with Draymond Green as their small-ball option, but that's not truly prioritizing their aspirations of a deep playoff run.