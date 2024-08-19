6 Dream trade targets Warriors may be waiting on to become available
After missing out on Paul George and Lauri Markkanen earlier this offseason, and LeBron James before that dating back to February's trade deadline, it's back to the drawing board for the Golden State Warriors when it comes to a blockbuster trade.
Markkanen's exit from the landscape has left the market bereft of desirable options right now, with the Warriors holding little to no interest in the likes of New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram or Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.
Who is the next All-Star calibre player that may become available for the Golden State Warriors to target via trade?
Having retained their young talent this offseason and in possession of the majority of their future picks, Golden State "believe they remain well-positioned for a trade upgrade at some point in the next year or so," according to NBA insider Marc Stein on Sunday.
So who could the Warriors be positioning themselves for? Let's have a look at six players who would be high on the franchise's wish-list over the next year:
1. Kawhi Leonard
Trade hypotheticals have already been proposed sending Kawhi Leonard to the Warriors this offseason. While they don't hold too much merit right now, that could shift if the Clippers -- after losing George -- take a slide down the West next season and wish to enter rebuild mode.
2. Jimmy Butler
The Athletic's Anthony Slater linked Jimmy Butler to the Warriors at the end of May, with the 34-year-old's contractual uncertainty making him a potential trade candidate in the next 12 months. The 6x All-Star isn't a perfect fit necessarily, but he's a big name and a proven playoff performer.
3. Karl-Anthony Towns
The quartet of Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels will make a combined $158.5 million next season. If the Minnesota Timberwolves prove unwilling to continue going deep into the luxury tax as projected, Towns could be the one sacrificed as he prepares to start a mammoth four-year, $221 million contract.
There's already been trade hypotheticals involving Towns to Golden State, though they too may be unwilling to take on the former number one overall pick given the tax implications.
4. Zion Williamson
The Warriors may not have interest in Ingram currently, but they could be intrigued by the more high-profile Pelicans forward. Zion Williamson's time in New Orleans has always been a topic of conversation, with The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Sam Amick reporting in June that the Houston Rockets would be interested in the former number one overall pick if he ever becomes available.
5. Kevin Durant
Speculation of a Kevin Durant-Golden State reunion ramped up in the wake of the Phoenix Suns' first-round playoff exit, with reports that the 2x Finals MVP was unhappy in the Valley. While that has since died down in recent months, it could reignite next season if the Suns aren't championship contenders amid their bulging, league-high payroll.
6. Giannis Antetokounmpo
The most unrealistic of these options, Giannis Antetokounmpo would the the absolute dream target for the Warriors according to The Athletic's Shams Charania earlier this year. It's nothing but a fantasy right now, but perhaps there's a slim opportunity if the Milwaukee Bucks don't look like responding from their back-to-back first-round playoff exits.