6 Golden State Warriors who are as good as gone this summer
The Golden State Warriors are facing a momentous offseason.
Stephen Curry again played at an All-NBA level at age 35, but he didn't receive a single MVP vote. The Warriors as a team managed 46 wins and the league's 11th-best record, but a series of late-game gaffes and a stronger Western Conference slotted them as the 10th-seed and sent them to a Play-In exit against the Sacramento Kings.
The Warriors enter this offseason punitively expensive, but with the potential to get significantly cheaper. They have a number of free agents, cut candidates and players on the trading block. Everyone but Curry seems to be at least a remote possibility to be moved in the right trade.
Which Warriors players are most likely to be on a different team next season, and which ones are strong bets to stick around? 2 months ago we discussed seven Warriors who could be on the move this summer. Since then, reporting has swirled around the team as rumors fly and stars unfollow their teams on Instagram. How does an extra eight weeks influence the expectations for the team's roster?
Looking likely to stick around
At one point this offseason it seemed like the Warriors would convince Gary Payton II to decline his player option and sign with another team, but things have circled back around and he looks like a strong candidate to stay, either under the same deal or a new one. Jonathan Kuminga was also a potential trade candidate in the right deal for a star, but none have materialized at this point and he seems likely to stick around.
Andrew Wiggins is included in nearly every trade conversation, but reporting from the Warriors' camp is that they value his skillset too much to move him in most trade offers. Finally, assistant coach Kenny Atkinson has interviewed for a number of head coaching roles, but currently only two openings remain and other candidates appear to the best frontrunners. He may stick around for one more year.
What about the rest of the roster? Let's look at six Warriors players who are as good as gone this summer.