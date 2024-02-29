6 Teams that could be chasing Klay Thompson in free agency this summer
Several teams could be bidding against the Warriors for Klay in the offseason.
By Will Eudy
When it comes to the greatest shooters in the history of the game of basketball, very few have done it better than Klay Thompson. His name will forever be mentioned alongside Stephen Curry for all that they have accomplished together, but playing with the unquestioned greatest shooter of all time has done nothing to diminish Klay's legacy.
Over the course of his 11-year career, Thompson has made 2,385 three-point shots. Only Kyle Korver, Damian Lillard, Reggie Miller, James Harden, Ray Allen, and of course Steph, have made more. As we know, injuries have affected Klay in recent years and he is not the exact same player he was before, but he is still one of the greatest shooters to ever lace them up.
While the Warriors would love to have Thompson play for them for the rest of his career, the reality is that it may end up making more sense for him to head elsewhere. Klay of course wants to re-sign with the team he has won four championships with as well, but as of right now reports indicate that there has been no progress made on extension talks.
Thompson will in all likelihood want the money he is rightfully owed when he becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason. In order to avoid going over the newly introduced second apron and incurring financial penalties, the possibility exists for Golden State to let Klay walk in the summer. These are the teams mentioned by Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus as his most likely potential landing spots.
Philadelphia 76ers
One of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the 76ers have looked like a title contender through and through when Joel Embiid has been on the floor this season. But even when the perennial MVP candidate is healthy and at the top of his game, Philadelphia could use another scoring presence in their backcourt.
Klay Thompson would be an excellent addition for the Sixers. With Tyrese Maxey retaining ball handling duties, Klay could play the style he is used to in Philly by coming off screens and nailing catch-and-shoot jumpers at a high rate.
Toronto Raptors
Another Eastern Conference team that could be in the mix for Thompson is the Raptors. As the team enters a new era and looks to build around Scottie Barnes, acquiring a high-level three-and-D player to put next to him could be an excellent move.
With Klay likely seeking to earn between $25 and $35 million next season, he would instantly become of the highest, if not the highest, paid players in Toronto.