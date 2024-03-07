Best NBA prop bets today for Warriors vs. Bulls (How to bet Jonathan Kuminga, Steph Curry)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Golden State Warriors in their matchup with the Chicago Bulls.
By Peter Dewey
The Golden State Warriors bounced back from their loss to Boston with a dominant performance against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.
If you followed the prop bets that I placed in this game against the Bucks, you would have come out a big winner as Jonathan Kuminga, Steph Curry, and Damian Lillard all hit their prop lines. Now, I’m going back to the well with plays for JK and Steph on Thursday night.
The Warriors take on the Chicago Bulls in this one, and both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back. Does that change how to view the prop market?
I don’t necessarily think so.
Let’s dive into three Warriors to consider betting on in this matchup:
Warriors vs. Bulls best NBA prop bets
- Jonathan Kuminga OVER 16.5 points
- Steph Curry OVER 8.5 rebounds and assists
- Brandin Podziemski UNDER 19.5 points, rebounds and assists
Jonathan Kuminga OVER 16.5 points
I love this prop for Kuminga for the second straight night, especially after oddsmakers dropped it from 17.5 points to 16.5.
Kuminga scored 20 points in 25 minutes of action in a blowout win over the Bucks, shooting 9-for-14 from the field and 2-for-4 from beyond the arc.
Even with Andrew Wiggins back, Kuminga still was a key piece in Golden State’s offense.
Over his last 24 games, Kuminga has cleared this prop 17 times, averaging 20.0 points per game over that stretch. Even though the Bulls like to play at a slow pace (29th in the NBA), I think this number is too low for Kuminga tonight.
Steph Curry OVER 8.5 rebounds and assists
I’m going back to the well with a Steph Curry prop that has hit for us more often than not as of late – his rebounds and assists.
Curry cleared this easily against the Bucks, posting eight boards and five dimes in just over 30 minutes of action. He now gets a shot at a Bulls team that ranks 22nd in the NBA in opponent assists per game and allowed four different Jazz players to finish with five or more dimes last night.
Curry is averaging 4.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game over his last 12 contests, and he’s averaging 9.4 rebounds and assists per game on the season. Bet him to go OVER again tonight.
Brandin Podziemski UNDER 19.5 points, rebounds and assists
Rookie guard Brandin Podziemski has done all of the little things for Golden State, but he’s seen his touches and stats decrease since the return of Chris Paul to the lineup.
In three games with Paul back, Podz had put up 13, seven and 18 points, rebounds and assists, taking an average of just seven shots per game.
Plus, over that three-game stretch he is averaging just 4.7 potential assists per game. He is averaging 11.0 rebound chances, but I can’t rely on a near double-digit boards game to carry us in this prop.
Take the UNDER for the rookie tonight.
