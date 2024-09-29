Blockbuster trade places great irony in Donte DiVincenzo's departure from Warriors
Donte DiVincenzo was a major positive for the Golden State Warriors during the 2022-23 season, having averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 39.7% from three-point range.
So productive was he though that it became apparent from early in the season that DiVincenzo's union with the Warriors was to be a short one, and that the franchise was never going to be able to retain the 2021 NBA champion in free agency.
That proved to be the case, with DiVincenzo unsurprisingly departing for the New York Knicks on a four-year, $46.9 million contract. Yet after just one hugely successful year in New York, the 27-year-old is now on his way to the Minnesota Timberwolves after Friday's blockbuster trade involving Karl-Anthony Towns and Julius Randle.
Donte DiVincenzo could have a starting role had he remained at the Warriors
While there's no indication that it impacted the Knicks decision to trade him, NBA insider Ian Begley has reported "that DiVincenzo didn’t exactly love the idea of playing fewer minutes/a reduced role this season."
With a return closer to full health and the already major offseason addition of Mikal Bridges, it was forecast that DiVincenzo would move back to a bench role after starting in 76 of New York's 94 combined regular season and playoff games in 2023-24. He'd had a career-best year, averaging 15.5 points and shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc while ranking third in total made threes last season behind Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic.
There may already be reports of how much the Timberwolves value DiVincenzo after previously chasing him in free agency last year, but at the same time it's difficult to envisage him in a starting role at his new home.
Randle or Naz Reid are expected to take Towns' spot in the starting lineup, leaving DiVincenzo as arguably the seventh man in the rotation entering the season. The ironic aspect to this is that were he still at the Warriors right now, it's likely that DiVincenzo would be right in line for a starting role next to Curry in the back court.
Golden State's starting shooting guard spot remains up in the air entering training camp, having seen veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson depart for the Dallas Mavericks this offseason. Second-year guard Brandin Podziemski is expected to take the job, but there are question marks on whether that will offer enough shooting in the starting lineup.
While he simply had to leave the Bay for financial reasons, DiVincenzo's current situation does make you ponder whether simply from a role perspective, he'd prefer to be back with the Warriors right now.