Former Warriors guard reportedly involved in blockbuster trade of All-Star bigs
In a move that's sure to send shockwaves around the NBA world, former Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo is reportedly on his way to the Minnesota Timberwolves, along with All-Star forward Julius Randle, in exchange for All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns.
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania on Friday, DiVincenzo, Randle and Towns are the centerpieces of a blockbuster trade between the Timberwolves and New York Knicks that comes just days out from the start of training camps across the league.
After already completing a blockbuster trade for Mikal Bridges earlier in the offseason, the Knicks looked to have secured a future surrounding former Villanova teammates Bridges, DiVincenzo, Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson.
But it seems having the entire Villanova quartet doesn't hold priority over other roster moves, with the Knicks landing Towns who had played all of his previous nine seasons with the Timberwolves after being drafted with the first overall pick in 2015.
More details are expected to emerge in the coming hours, with the expected inclusion of more players given Randle and DiVincenzo's contracts don't equate to Towns' $49.2 million deal for this season. Charania has since reported that the Knicks are also sending a Detroit Pistons first-round pick to the Timberwolves, and that the Charlotte Hornets are also involved in what's becoming a three-team trade.
Given their need for a genuine second scoring option next to Stephen Curry, Randle had been proposed as a trade candidate for the Warriors with his contract uncertainty drawing speculation of a potential move.
Towns being dealt comes as a far greater shock, though he too had been proposed as a trade candidate for the Warriors over recent years. After ascending to the West Finals last season, there will now be a major watch on the Timberwolves from conference rivals like the Warriors. Golden State and Minnesota will meet for the first time at Chase Center on December 6, before a further three matchups over the remainder of the season.
DiVincenzo played one season for the Warriors in 2022-23, averaging 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 39.7% from three-point range. He enjoyed a stellar first (and now only) season with the Knicks, averaging 15.5 points and shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc.
The 2021 NBA champion ranked third in the entire league in three-point makes during the regular season, sitting only behind former Warrior teammate Stephen Curry and Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.