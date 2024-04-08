"I cried when I told him" - Bob Myers details emotional conversation with Warriors' superstar
After 12 years and a plethora of success at the Golden State Warriors, Bob Myers decision to leave the franchise was always going to be a difficult one for the two-time NBA Executive of the Year.
Following months of speculation during a tumultuous year at the Warriors last season, Myers chose to step down as Warriors' General Manager after 11 seasons and four championships in the role.
Bob Myers has revealed his emotional conversation with Stephen Curry after his decision to depart the Golden State Warriors
As for many in a job for over a decade, Myers built lifelong friendships and connections with a number of staff members and veteran Golden State players. One of those was Stephen Curry, with Myers having overseen his development from injury-plagued young guard to two-time MVP and the league's greatest ever shooter.
In a recent interview with JJ Redick on the Old Man & the Three podcast, Myers revealed how difficult it was to leave Curry given the bond the two had formed over so many years.
"When I decided I was leaving I went to see him for dinner, I cried when I told him I was done. Mostly because I felt like I wouldn't get to see him every day. Not because I'm giving up a chance to win another championship, none of that, it was more like this person isn't going to be in my life as much as they used to be."- Bob Myers
While it may be nearly a year since his departure from the Warriors, Myers continues to have a significant impact on the franchise. Veteran forward Draymond Green credited the 49-year-old for his support during the four-time All-Star's second suspension earlier this season, stating that the pair had spoken twice a day in the aftermath of his hit on Jusuf Nurkic.
Despite taking on an advisory and consultancy role with the Washington Commanders, Myers has had plenty of time for reflection in his role as an analyst for ESPN this season. That's encompassed his decisions as Golden State GM, including his regret at selecting Tyrese Haliburton in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Myers was visibly emotional in his return to Chase Center on March 6, with the Warriors paying tribute with a video during the second-quarter of the 125-90 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.