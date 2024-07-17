Bucks latest signing provides slight hope of Warriors making own free agent steal
Gary Trent Jr.'s move to the Milwaukee Bucks on a minimum contract on Tuesday has redefined what some remaining free agents could get this offseason, leaving a potential window of opportunity for the Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors already have a 14-man roster without any real financial capacity to add a 15th, but they get could get creative with another sign-and-trade or may have roster spots open should a 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 trade take place.
Could Gary Trent Jr.'s deal with the Milwaukee Bucks raise optimism of the Golden State Warriors making their own free agency steal?
Could Trent's deal with the Bucks suggest that more remaining free agents may also take one-year, below market "prove it" deals before re-assessing their options again next offseason? For example, if Golden State did complete a trade with the Utah Jazz for Lauri Markkanen, they'd likely be left with roster spots to fill unless Andrew Wiggins was part of the outgoing salary.
The Warriors could be an attractive option in that case, particularly if they add Markkanen and forecast as a team that could contend toward the top of the Western Conference next season. The franchise could do with a pure backup point guard as is, but that will become more urgent if the Jazz get their wish of getting Brandin Podziemski as part of a Markkanen trade.
The top remaining free agent happens to be one of the best backup point guards in the league, albeit Tyus Jones is coming off a season where he started all 66 games for the Washington Wizards. The 28-year-old averaged a career-high 12.0 points and 7.3 assists per game, having shot 48.9% from the floor and 41.4% from three-point range.
Jones should get at least in excess of $10 million per year, but so too should have Trent only for him to sign for $2.6 million. Is there a chance Golden State could manoeuver themselves into a position where they steal Jones for a similar price? It's unlikely, especially if Podziemski remains with the franchise who appear comfortable in handing him the backup point guard duties.
Yet who knows? Perhaps Jones could be enticed to link up with former Memphis Grizzlies teammates De'Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson, both of who have joined the Warriors this offseason. It's worth exploring anyway, with Trent's move to the Bucks perhaps raising the plausibility of such a move being made.