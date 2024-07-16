Jazz reportedly set preference on young Warriors player they want in Markkanen trade
After an initial report on Monday outlining negotiations between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz, The Athletic's Shams Charania has revealed more on the state of affairs in a potential Lauri Markkanen trade.
Charania had earlier labelled the Warriors "the most engaged team" for Markkanen in recent weeks, having placed their focus on the 2023 All-Star after missing out on Paul George just prior to free agency.
The Utah Jazz reportedly prefer Brandin Podziemski over Jonathan Kuminga as part of a blockbuster trade for Lauri Markkanen
Now, in an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, Charania has reported that the Jazz "are more focused on Brandin Podziemski" instead of fellow 21-year-old young talent Jonathan Kuminga.
"From everything I've been told the Jazz are more focused on Brandin Podziemski -- his inclusion in the deal, all the picks being in the deal, and from the Warriors perspective, Podziemski but not all the picks, and if it's all the picks then there's not going to be Podziemski."- Shams Charania
This revelation comes as little surprise after ESPN's Tim McMahon suggested last week that no deal would likely happen without Podziemski heading to Utah. Much of that could surround the contractual situations of both he and Kuminga, with the latter extension eligible this offseason where he could command in excess of $30 million per season.
Podziemski, on the other hand, has three years remaining on his incredibly team-friendly rookie contract. Last year's 19th overall pick has been playing for Golden State in Summer League, though it was reported on Monday that he and Trayce Jackson-Davis will both sit out from the team's remaining schedule. Podziemski averaged an impressive 17.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists in his three Summer League games, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 40% from three-point range.
The franchise's love for Podziemski has been well noted after a rookie year where he briefly replaced Klay Thompson in the starting lineup and earned All-Rookie First Team honors. Any deal involving Podziemski for Markkanen would also have to include further salary on the Warriors side, most notably in the form of veterans Kevon Looney and/or Gary Payton II.