2x NBA champion turned player agent believes Warriors will land major trade target
Despite the Golden State Warriors best efforts over recent weeks, there's a growing feeling that Lauri Markkanen will remain with the Utah Jazz and sign a contract extension with the franchise after August 6.
That's been the belief of many reporters recently, including The Athletic's Tony Jones on Tuesday who stated that "Lauri doesn't want to be traded." But as hopes of a deal to the Warriors appears to be fading, perhaps a beacon of light has appeared that suggests it could still eventuate.
NBA champion turned player agent Mike Miller believes the Golden State Warriors are going to get Lauri Markkanen this offseason
Not everyone thinks Golden State's chances of landing Markkanen are dead in the water, with 2x NBA champion Mike Miller revealing his belief that the franchise will orchestrate a trade for the 2023 All-Star.
Joining former teammate Udonis Haslem and The Atheltic's Shams Charania in the latest episode of The OGs show, Miller stated that if the Warriors are "serious about winning they have to make a move." When Charania responded saying "they're trying to get Lauri Markkanen", Miller interjected with "I think they're going to."
Miller's comments hold more weight than just his status as a former player and champion, having since become a prominent player agent with Lift Sports Management. The 44-year-old represents a number of players across the league, most notably young stars Ja Morant and Paolo Banchero.
So how much can we read into Miller's thoughts when so much of the latest reporting has been heading in the opposite direction? There should be an answer either way in the next week, with Markannen dealt to Golden State, elsewhere, or signing an extension with Utah that would take him off the trade market.
Charania has previously reported that the Jazz are focusing on Brandin Podziemski's inclusion in any potential deal, yet there's no real indication that the Warriors will be willing to sacrifice the All-Rookie First Team guard in a trade for Markkanen.