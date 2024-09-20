Draymond Green's comments disregarded in blockbuster Warriors trade proposal
After pursuing LeBron James at February's mid-season trade deadline, there remains a chance that the Golden State Warriors could do so again should the Los Angeles Lakers stumble out of the blocks next season.
If anything, the external interest in James joining arguably his most bitter rival has increased this offseason after how he and Stephen Curry performed together for Team USA at the recent Paris Olympics.
The buzz of James and Curry being teammates in the NBA won't go away, fuelled by current and former players signalling their interest in seeing it, and major publications like ESPN even outlining a two-year plan for the legendary duo to play together.
That's led to another trade proposal, with Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report suggesting in recent days that the Warriors could trade Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Kevon Looney and essentially three first-round picks for the 39-year-old forward.
People are quick to forget Draymond Green's previous comments regarding a LeBron James trade to the Warriors
The main issue with this trade proposal is that it completely disregards what Golden State forward Draymond Green has already said previously in regard to the franchise potentially trading for James.
Green has developed a close relationship with James and was reportedly was one of the driving forces in pushing for the trade in February, including messaging their mutual agent -- Rich Paul -- to try and convince James of the move. However, the veteran forward wasn't that desperate to make it happen were a trade to include arguably the Warriors biggest young talent in Jonathan Kuminga.
"When I talked to Joe (Lacob) on the phone and we were discussing what we'd have to give up, I said if it's Kuminga the answer's no," Green said at All-Star weekend in February.
If Green's not willing to give up Kuminga for James, what's to say the Warriors front office would be? If anything you'd expect Green to be more willing than them. Why would the situation have changed between now and then? Are Golden State more desperate after the offseason they've just had? Could Kuminga's contract situation now be more of a factor in potentially including him in a James trade?
Whatever the case, Green's comments appear to have been forgotten, or at least disregarded in this trade proposal. It would be a massive overpay from Golden State, particularly given James can once again opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent next offseason, not to mention he has a no-trade clause that could help direct him to where he wants to go.
It would not only suggest that the Lakers have gotten off to a poor start where James may request a trade, but that the Warriors have had an equally as bad a start to the point where they're that desperate and pay overs as this proposal outlines.