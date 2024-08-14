NBA insider proposes wild two-year free agency plan involving Warriors superstar
If the idea wasn't already a prominent topic prior to the 2024 Olympics, Team USA's success in Paris has only moved to further strengthen suggestions of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry teaming up with long-time rival LeBron James in the NBA.
The veteran duo remained the key pieces among a star-studded Team USA squad, with James winning tournament MVP and Curry undoubtedly the best player across the Semi-Final and Final victories over Serbia and France.
NBA front office insider Bobby Marks has already plotted a way for Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry to pair up with LeBron James
As many had envisioned, the Curry-James combination worked near perfectly once the group stage was done and the big stages rolled around. James took on more point guard responsibilities, allowing Curry to play off the ball which ultimately proved devastating for opposing teams over the final two games.
The thought of the duo playing together at the NBA level has long been an intriguing one, yet has only ramped up post-Olympics. On Tuesday's episode of NBA Today, NBA front office insider Bobby Marks revealed the one or two-year pathway that could see the legendary pairing come together on the same team again.
"I think the big thing to keep an eye on is maybe the summer of 2026," Marks said. "Steph Curry has two years left on his contract, he has the ability to sign an extension, he can become a free agent also. So, certainly LeBron next offseason or potentially the Summer of 26' when both could be free agents."
As Marks outlined, James has a second-year player option after re-signing on a two-year, $101.4 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency. That means he could opt out and become an unrestricted free agent next offseason, but is that truly a possibility after he could have left in a similar manner this July? Perhaps the recent Olympic experience playing alongside Curry has altered the 39-year-old's perspective somewhat.
Curry leaving to join James elsewhere would be a nightmare scenario for Golden State, but is at least two years away from happening via free agency. That could be pushed out to three years should the 2x MVP sign the one-year, $62.6 million extension he's eligible for, by which point he would be 39 and James 42 years of age.
Marks' comments come after Kendrick Perkins stated that he "wouldn't be surprised if we see a reunion with Steph Curry and KD (Kevin Durant) or LeBron James and Steph." Former Golden State forward and NBA champion Matt Barnes, along with Lakers big man Christian Wood, are two others who have already floated the idea of Curry and James playing together on the same NBA team in the future.
The Warriors already tried to make it happen earlier in the year when they made an audacious bid to trade for James prior to February's mid-season deadline, only to be rejected by the 4x MVP and his management.