Eastern Conference playoff team latest to be linked to move for Warriors' veteran
Klay Thompson's free agency continues to garner plenty of discussion in league circles, with the 34-year-old's storied career with the Golden State Warriors certainly under the microscope.
While Thompson is still extension eligible, no deal between his management and the Warriors appears forthcoming. In fact, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported on Friday that the two parties have not re-engaged after a preseason offer was declined.
The Philadelphia 76ers could be a team to monitor as a destination for Klay Thompson should he depart the Golden State Warriors
Thompson's zero point, 0-of-10 shooting display against in Sacramento last week was an ugly end to an otherwise productive end to the season -- the five-time All-Star averaged nearly 20 points on 41.8% three-point shooting over the the final 28 games of the regular season.
The combination of elite level shooting and championship experience is sure to interest plenty of rivals in free agency, with the Orlando Magic and Dallas Mavericks both linked with a move for the Golden State veteran.
The Philadelphia 76ers are the latest team you could add to the list of potential destinations for Thompson. While Slater didn't strongly connect the 76ers to the four-time champion, he did mention them alongside both the Magic and Mavericks.
"The Orlando Magic buzz has been out there. The Philadelphia 76ers have plenty of flexibility. What are the Dallas Mavericks planning? It could all be dependent on how the playoffs end for those teams."- Anthony Slater
Philadelphia will have plenty of available cap space this summer with a number of free agents of their own. Tobias Harris is nearing the end of a five-year, $180 million deal, while Buddy Hield's on an expiring $18.6 million contract after the 76ers traded for him mid-season. The deals of Nic Batum, Robert Covington and De'Anthony Melton will also come off the books, having each made between $8 million and $11.7 million this season.
It projects to be a big offseason for the 76ers who will have one more year before assuringly having to pay third-year guard Tyrese Maxey a max contract. Philadelphia reportedly have Clippers' star Paul George on the top of their wish list, but Thompson could become a legitimate option should the 33-year-old remain in LA.
Thompson and Joel Embiid could from a deadly combination, particularly given the previous success of elite shooters like JJ Redick and Seth Curry in Philadelphia. The 76ers currently find themselves down 2-1 in their first-round series against the New York Knicks.