Game 1 loss proves why West rival may chase Golden State Warriors' sharpshooter
The Dallas Mavericks began their playoff campaign with a loss on Sunday, falling 109-97 to the LA Clippers in Game 1 at Crypto.com Arena. What interest does that have to the Golden State Warriors? Well, perhaps the Mavs fortunes in the coming weeks could impact their eagness to go after Klay Thompson in the offseason.
The Athletic's Sam Amick reported last week that the Mavericks could have interest in Thompson, though that would require a sign-and-trade given their lack of practical cap space for the impending free agent.
Amick's report may be the first time the Mavericks have been strongly linked to the five-time All-Star, but the idea of Thompson in Dallas is one that's been previously discussed in recent months. It does make some sense, with the reasoning shown in the Game 1 loss on Sunday.
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are a special combination capable of piling on the pain for any defense, but the Mavericks could certainly do with upgrading their shooting to take advantage of the gravity the backcourt duo hold.
Doncic and Irving had 64 of Dallas' 97 points in Game 1, but their teammates combined to shoot just 3-of-15 (20%) from three-point range as the Mavericks' offense failed to fire in the 12-point defeat.
Tim Hardaway Jr. may be known as a dangerous three-point shooter, but the 32-year-old is nothing more than an average 36% on his career and 35.3% this season. Warrior fans know that PJ Washington can catch fire at times, yet he shot just 31.4% for the Mavericks despite taking the fourth-most threes behind Doncic, Hardaway and Irving. Dante Exum shot 49.1% from three this season which included some clutch shots late in games, but his overall volume was incredibly low at just two attempts per game.
This is why Thompson would be of significant interest to the Mavericks, giving them a perimeter threat next to Doncic and Irving that they don't currently possess. The 34-year-old shot 38.7% from beyond the arc this season -- a very healthy percentage yet only the second time he's been under 40% in his career.
There would be some defensive question marks with a Doncic, Irving and Thompson trio, but perhaps Jason Kidd would bring the latter off the bench as the Warriors successfully trialled for a period late in the season.
The Mavericks and Orlando Magic have been the two teams most prominently linked to Thompson, with the four-time champion still expected to garner a deal in excess of $20 million per season.