Exciting wing officially departs Warriors following controversial decision
The Golden State Warriors have officially lost exciting wing Daeqwon Plowden just days after the franchise controversially waived the Summer League standout.
Fans were left frustrated by the team's decision to waive Plowden and his two-way contract earlier this week, with the Warriors choosing to retain Pat Spencer and Reece Beekman as they made room to sign 52nd overall pick Quinten Post.
Golden State had hoped to re-sign Plowden on an exhibit 10 contract, allowing him the opportunity to try and retake his two-way contract from Spencer or Beekman in training camp and preseason. However, that put them at the mercy of a rival team swooping on Plowden which has ultimately proven to be the case.
According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, Plowden has signed a deal with the Atlanta Hawks, in doing so eliminating any lasting hope fans may have had of seeing the 6'6 wing in a Warrior jersey to start the season.
Plowden will now have the chance to fight for a more secure berth with the Hawks in training camp, with Atlanta's current two-way contracts occupied by Dominick Barlow, Keaton Wallace and Seth Lundy.
It's no surprise that Plowden drew interest from rival teams in the wake of Golden State's decision on Tuesday, with the 26-year-old having been one of the stories from Summer League after a string of notable performances.
Plowden's combination of shooting and athleticism shone for the Warriors in Las Vegas, having averaged 14.6 points and 4.4 rebounds across eight Summer League appearances dating back to the start of the California Classic.
Plowden also shot an efficient 47% from the floor and 39.6% from three-point range, with those shooting splits eerily similar to his 2023-24 G League numbers where he averaged 11.9 points and 4.2 rebounds with the Osceola Magic.
Golden State's training camp roster remains at 20 after signing Kevin Knox II to an exhibit 10 contract on Wednesday. While Plowden's departure may be good news for Spencer and Beekman specifically, the duo will still have to impress in training camp and preseason given former Laker Blake Hinson is also eligible for a two-way contract.
Knox is ineligible for a two-way deal given his six years of NBA service, meaning the former top 10 pick is fighting for a main roster spot alongside Gui Santos and Lindy Waters III who both have non-guaranteed contracts.