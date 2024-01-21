Recent form suggests 'unhappy' narrative is a myth for Golden State Warriors' forward
Golden State Warriors' forward Jonathan Kuminga has found himself in the headlines over recent weeks, both for his on-court play and his future at the franchise amid reports regarding the relationship between the 21-year-old and head coach Steve Kerr.
While there's conjecture over almost every Warrior player ahead of the February 8 trade deadline, Kuminga continues to be a primary talking point following a recent article from Action Network's Matt Moore.
Jonathan Kuminga's recent form suggests the narrative of his unhappiness at the Golden State Warriors isn't exactly true
In looking at the Deadline Agendas for All 30 Teams, Moore made the noteworthy point that Golden State are "willing to part with the unhappy Jonathan Kuminga." The willingness to move Kuminga isn't shocking, the truth is that franchise is reportedly prepared to trade any player, outside Stephen Curry, if the price is right.
There is reports to the contrary however, with Sportsnet's Michael Grange reporting earlier in the month that the Warriors are loathe to trade the third-year forward. Regardless, the more fascinating detail was Moore's description of Kuminga as unhappy.
Is that actually a true sentiment? No one really knows aside from Kuminga and perhaps his inner circle. There's certainly been moments to suggest it, led by the explosive report from The Athletic's Shams Charania claiming Kuminga had lost faith in Kerr.
However, on the same day as that report, Kuminga told reporters, "I love it here". Can that be taken on face value? Maybe that's not the whole truth either. Yet if you simply look at Kuminga's on-court performances, it doesn't particularly scream someone who's unhappy.
Kuminga is averaging career-highs in minutes (23.1), points (13.6), and rebounds (4.3). His play since Charania's report on January 5 has only lifted, signified in three-straight 20-point games over his last three outings.
That included back-to-back performances against the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks, with the former seventh overall pick recording a career-high 28 points in the latter meeting. It begs the question -- if Kuminga is unhappy, imagine how he'd performing were he fully content?
It's easy to read the Charania report, see moments on the floor where Kuminga is vividly frustrated, and conclude that he's unhappy at the Warriors. The reality is that he's a young player living the life of an 82-game season where, as Kuminga himself identified, ups-and-downs happen all the time.