Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors may get ruthless to save sinking season
The Golden State Warriors season is stuck in quicksand right now, with pressure only mounting after back-to-back blowout losses at home to the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans.
Uncertainty is rife at the franchise ahead of the February 8 trade deadline, with that reflected in their recent play on the floor. With a trade seemingly imminent at some point in the coming weeks, speculation continues to rise as to who will be involved.
The Golden State Warriors may get ruthless to save their sinking season, with reportedly all but Stephen Curry on the trade table
From a Warrior standpoint, the same players have been continually mentioned over recent weeks. Andrew Wiggins' poor form has made Golden State open to trading the 2022 All-Star, while the futures of third-year lottery picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are also up in the air.
But the reality might be that everyone is available in some capacity, unless your name's Stephen Curry and you're the greatest player in franchise history. That much was reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania on Thursday, with no one bar Curry safe from potential departure over the next few weeks.
"The mindset in Golden State right now is everyone except Stephen Curry is on the table. That's their mindset. Realistically there's an asterisk -- Klay Thompson, would they want to keep him long-term? That's been their hope, they have not been able to reach a contract extension with him."- The Athletic's Shams Charania
Would the Warriors dare trade franchise legends like Klay Thompson or Draymond Green? It would be a ruthless move reflective of their current standing, one that has them 17-20 and 12th in the Western Conference.
There's far more barriers to trading Thompson or Green than simply the franchise's willingness to do so. First and foremost, would Curry sign off on such a move that sees one of his long-time teammates depart?
What would Golden State even get in return? Thompson's $43.2 million contract makes him one of the most overpaid players in the league, with the only saving grace coming in the fact it's an expiring deal. Who would want to trade for Green given his growing list of unsportsmanlike acts that led to a recent indefinite suspension?
The chances of Thompson or Green getting traded are extremely remote, but at the very least Charania's report suggests new Warrior General Manager, Mike Dunleavy Jr., is ready to discuss anything that can aid in the team's support next to Curry.