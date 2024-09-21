Former top 10 pick could still be on Warriors radar after Summer League showcase
The Golden State Warriors roster for training camp continues to be finalized, with more moves made on Friday in what's been a busy past week for the franchise.
In a pair of unsurprising transactions, the Warriors reportedly waived both Yuri Collins and Javan Johnson, giving them the opportunity to bring Blake Hinson to training camp after the 6'8" sharpshooter also reportedly signed an exhibit 10 contract on Thursday.
The moves also bring Golden State's training camp roster back to 20, potentially allowing them to explore the addition of one more player over the coming days. Who that is remains to be seen, but there are already hints at a strong possibility.
Kevin Knox II could still find himself on the Warriors training camp roster
Anthony Slater of The Athletic referenced both Nassir Little and Justin Holiday on Thursday as recent players who have worked out for the Warriors. However, he also curiously mentioned Kevin Knox II, that despite the former top 10 pick having gone largely under the radar since playing for Golden State in Summer League.
In the wake of the news that Collins and Johnson were being waived, @gswcba on X (formerly Twitter) also mentioned Knox as a player to keep an eye on.
Originally the ninth overall pick of the New York Knicks in 2018, Knox last played for the Detroit Pistons last season where he appeared in 31 games and averaged 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 46.2% from the floor and 33% from three-point range.
The 6'7" forward was a surprise inclusion to Golden State's Summer League squad, but he performed admirably in averaging 16.0 points on 47.1% shooting from the field and 35.1% from three-point range. Knox also averaged 7.2 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per game, having accepted a bench role in every outing.
The 25-year-old put his name up in lights with a stunning performance in the semi-final against the Heat, posting 30 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks on 12-of-17 shooting and 5-of-10 from three-point range. Unfortunately it wasn't enough as the Warriors went down by three points, but it was a notable last performance nonetheless.
As Slater noted, it would be difficult for Knox or any other free agent to press their case hard enough to earn a roster spot over Lindy Waters III or Gui Santos -- both of who have non-guaranteed contracts. But the fact Knox continues to garner mentions suggests that his time with the Warriors may not be entirely over just yet.