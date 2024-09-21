Warriors roster moves continue with young point guard and wing reportedly waived
The Golden Warriors continue to make changes to their roster just over a week out from training camp, with a pair of players reportedly waived just days after they were signed.
According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Warriors have cut point guard Yuri Collins and wing Javan Johnson. The pair had been two of four players Golden State had signed to exhibition 10 contracts over the past week.
The Warriors decision to waive Yuri Collins and Javan Johnson comes as no surprise
It's hardly a surprise that the Warriors have waived the young duo, with their acquisitions always seen as purely for G League purposes. Exhibit 10 contracts allow players to earn a bonus of up to $75,000 if they stick with a team's G League affiliate for at least 60 days after being waived, hence the incentive for these deals to be signed even if getting waived was inevitable.
Collins has played in the last two Summer League campaigns for Golden State and was a member of the Santa Cruz Warriors last season. The 23-year-old averaged 5.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 50 combined regular season and showcase games in the G League, having shot 45.8% from the floor and 39.7% from three-point range.
Johnson also joined the Warriors in Summer League last year after going undrafted following five years of college basketball. He too played in Santa Cruz last season, averaging 9.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 37.5% from three-point range on over six attempts per game.
The moves also allow Golden State the necessary roster space to sign intriguing 6'8" sharpshooter Blake Hinson, as was initially reported on Thursday. The 24-year-old was recently waived by the Los Angeles Lakers after signing a two-way contract, giving the Warriors a chance to look at a player who shot a scorching 42.1% on 7.9 attempts per from beyond the arc in college last season.
Golden State's training camp roster now appears to sit at 20, potentially giving them a chance to add another player to the squad over the next few days. Much of the focus will now also be on who the Warriors waive to make room for 52nd overall pick Quinten Post, with Anthony Slater of The Athletic reporting on Thursday that the seven-foot stretch big is still expected to occupy a two-way contract.
Pat Spencer, Daeqwon Plowden and Reece Beekman are all currently on two-way contracts, with the latter perhaps most likely to make way for Post before the season starts against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 23.