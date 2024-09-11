Former Warriors big man still in training camp fight to secure NBA future
After being traded by the Golden State Warriors just over 18 months ago, James Wiseman is still trying to pave his way in the NBA following a difficult season and a half with the Detroit Pistons.
The Pistons failed to tender a qualifying offer to the former second overall pick, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent this summer where he ultimately signed a new deal with the Indiana Pacers.
James Wiseman's non-guaranteed contract means that training camp will be vitally important for the former Golden State Warriors big man
In an ironic twist, Wiseman will team up with All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton after the Warriors had interest in drafting the recent Olympic Gold Medalist before taking the seven-foot big man out of Memphis.
However, Haliburton and Wiseman may not be teammates for very long unless the latter can produce in training camp and preseason. The period will be important for a number of players across the league, but particularly those still trying solidify their NBA future.
Despite signing a two-year deal with the Pacers, Wiseman is still very much in that position. Not only is the second year of his contract a team option, but only $500,000 of the first year is guaranteed as well.
Indiana currently have 16 players on their roster, meaning someone will have to be waived before the start of the season. As outlined recently by Hoops Hype, the Pacers will have four players in a training camp battle.
Wiseman is one of those, as is veteran forward James Johnson who has $750,000 of his $3.3 million deal guaranteed. Kendall Brown and Cole Swider both appear to be more on the edge, with the deals of both players completely non-guaranteed.
While it's highly unlikely that Wiseman will be waived before the start of the season, the fact that the 23-year-old is even in this position further illustrates the disappointment for someone who was labelled a future star entering the league.
Wiseman played 60 games over three seasons with the Warriors, having averaged 9.9 points and 5.0 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game. He was part of the 2022 championship team but missed the entire season due to a knee injury.