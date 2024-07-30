Former Warriors center struggles in crucial win over Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Greece
Spain have recorded their first win at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with former Golden State Warriors center Usman Garuba playing 13 minutes off the bench in the 84-77 victory over Greece on Tuesday.
The teams went back-and-forth as Greece took a 22-21 lead in the opening period, but Spain took control in the second with a 28-13 second-quarter that gave them a 49-35 lead heading into half-time.
Former Golden State Warriors center Usman Garuba went scoreless in Spain's second game at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Giannis Antetokounmpo led a comeback effort in the second-half, yet the Greek superstar's three-point game-tying attempt in the final 25 seconds went awry as the Spanish knocked down their free-throws to secure victory.
Garuba -- who made six appearances for Golden State last season and remains an unrestricted free agent -- was entering the game after a three-point, seven-rebound, one steal and two-turnover game against Australia on Saturday. He was also involved in a minor scuffle during the first-quarter that led to unsportsmanlike fouls called on he and Australian center Will Magnay.
The former first-round pick was less effective against the Greeks, failing to score a point in 13 minutes as he finished with two rebounds, a steal, three turnovers and 0-for-2 shooting in the seven-point win.
After 27 points on 6-of-8 three-point shooting against the Australians, Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama with 19 points and 12 rebounds in 29 minutes. Antetokoumpo was a one-man show for Greece, going for 27 points on 12-of-17 shooting along with 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes.
The loss means Greece have been eliminated from the Olympics ahead of their final group game against Australia, while Garuba and Spain could advance with a win over Canada on Friday.
Garuba averaged 13.6 points, 11 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks in 21 regular season games for the Santa Cruz Warriors in 2023-24, before averaging 19.5 points and a mammoth 16 rebounds across their two playoff games.
RJ Barrett (24 points) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (16 points) led Canada to a come-from-behind 93-83 win over Australia in the other game in Group A on Tuesday.