Chris Paul leaving for Spurs is disastrous to Warriors for unexpected reason
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors waived Chris Paul on June 30. They tried to trade his $30 million contract but were unable to find a workable deal. His departure after one season was expected. The Dubs were eager to get rid of Jordan Poole’s contract in the 2023 trade, but the franchise hoped CP3’s time with the franchise had a better result.
It did not take Paul long to find a new home. Hours after being waived, he agreed to a deal with the Spurs. Golden State knew the veteran would continue playing, but landing in San Antonio was not ideal. They are a Western Conference foe, but his on-court play is not the scariest part of Paul's game anymore.
The Spurs have the best young talent in the NBA but are not expected to be in playoff contention in 2025. Getting a 39-year-old Chris Paul may not help a ton on the court, but it was horrible news for the Warriors.
Chris Paul will help Spurs young talent for years to come
San Antonio would not be the first young team CP3 helped make an unexpected playoff appearance. Paul was on the edge of his prime when he vaulted the 2020 Thunder into the postseason inside the bubble. OKC was knocked out by the Rockets in the opening round, but it was a masterclass by the future Hall of Famer.
The 39-year-old likely does not have that much juice left in his legs, but he will help the Spurs for years to come. Paul’s elite basketball IQ and track record of helping young players blossom will do wonders in San Antonio. Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and all of their recent draft picks can learn plenty from the all-time great point guard.
The fourth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft may benefit most from being mentored by CP3. Castle was an elite defender at UConn, but wants to be a lead ball-handler in the NBA. His passing, ball-handling, and playmaking all need work. Paul is elite in all three areas and has helped other youngsters blossom into plus lead guards. Devin Booker in Phoenix comes to mind and helping Castle reach anywhere near that level is scary for the rest of the league.
The Spurs may not be ready for the playoffs in 2025, but they are coming quickly. Victor Wembanyama could be a top-ten player in the NBA next season, and CP3 will help him realize his immense potential. The 20-year-old projects to be a historic talent and the Warriors will soon be battling San Antonio if they plan on staying in contention.
Chris Paul’s time with the Spurs may hurt the Golden State Warriors over the next 15 years. Wemby is only getting better from here. The Dubs have young talent too and hope to stay in the playoff mix after Stephen Curry retires.
Defeating San Antonio won’t be easy and is even more difficult after the Spurs agreed to sign CP3. Those tricks and nuggets learned will last long after Paul has retired. Expect the Warriors to have plenty of regret when San Antonio is taking over as the best team in the West.