5 Chris Paul trades the Warriors must explore to return to title contention
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors enter an offseason of uncertainty. They failed to make the playoff in 2024 and their dynasty could be coming to an end. Klay Thompson is a free agent and spending is a massive concern after the invention of the second tax apron. There is a decision to make on Chris Paul too.
CP3 has a fully non-guaranteed $30 million salary for the 2024-25 season. The Warriors have until June 28 to decide to pay him or let him become a free agent. If Golden State wants to contend, they must trade Paul’s contract for an upgrade, especially if they plan on keeping Andrew Wiggins.
The Dubs have draft capital to deal, but will owner Joe Lacob keep spending? Trading CP3 for an upgrade and re-signing Klay Thompson likely means being over the second tax apron. It is what the franchise must do to stay in contention in the loaded Western Conference, and here are five deals worth considering.
5. Dubs buy BI
Brandon Ingram is expected to be on the trade block (subscription required) this summer. New Orleans wants to improve their roster and build a better fit around Zion Williamson. It could mean trading BI for pieces and flipping them for a co-star later.
The Warriors need another go-to scorer on their roster. Ingram has averaged over 20 points per game for five straight years and has become a strong playmaker and floor spacer. He could add a new element to the Dubs' offense and fits into their price range.
New Orleans gets CP3’s expiring contract, two first-round picks, and Kevon Looney. The veteran center gives them an option as Jonas Valanciunas heads to free agency. The Pels likely flip the draft capital in a separate trade.
The Golden State Warriors could use Ingram at the four when they go small. Stopping a lineup featuring Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Klay, and BI would not be easy. The Dubs could spread teams out and force them to make difficult decisions.
Brandon Ingram may not be the ideal fit and won't be the only available All-Star. The Warriors could choose to add a new backcourt partner for Curry.