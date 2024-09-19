The Double-edged sword that may give Steve Kerr his toughest task ever
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors have become a dynasty under head coach Steve Kerr. The 58-year-old has led the franchise to four championships in ten years after winning five rings as a player. He topped his coaching resume with an Olympic gold medal this summer, but the Dubs are at a crossroads.
Kerr missed the playoffs for the third time as a coach in 2024, but the first in a full 82-game season. Then, Klay Thompson departed for Dallas, and Golden State failed in their pursuit of a star. They added De’Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson, and Buddy Hield, but it left their roster with issues.
The Dubs need more size and are searching for a second scorer. Kerr will have to help solve those problems, but this blessing could become a curse that makes this the coach’s toughest season in the Bay Area.
Warriors depth could give head coach Steve Kerr problems this season
Golden State has 12 players expecting to play a significant nightly role this season, but only ten rotation spots. Multiple players will be unhappy with their minutes and there will be quality options who never leave the bench when everyone is healthy.
The Warriors have six players in the final year of their current contracts, which adds another layer. They are all playing for new deals and will be unhappy if their minutes dip.
Coach Kerr just faced this problem with Team USA, and there was plenty of chatter whenever a superstar sat. It won’t be the same with the Dubs, but there will be disappointment in the locker room after being a DNP-CD.
Beyond the minutes, the Warriors do not have an established offensive hierarchy behind Stephen Curry. Klay was their second scorer for years, but he has moved on. Golden State failed to trade for Paul George and Lauri Markkanen, despite the team's interest. Jonathan Kuminga hopes to be their number two, but who is next?
Kerr and his staff have a ton to sort out during training camp. How do matchups dictate their plans? Do the Warriors need to change up their schemes to better fit their personnel? The floor could get a bit cramped with Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, and Trayce Jackson-Davis playing together. To avoid that group, the Dubs would have to give Draymond significant minutes at the five every night.
There are plenty of headaches and difficult decisions for Steve Kerr to make. The Warriors want to stay in contention with Stephen Curry still playing at an elite level. They have the talent to return to the playoffs in 2025, but it only happens if Kerr settles on a rotation and can keep the locker room together. The Dubs need a consolidation trade before the deadline. Without it, coach Kerr’s 11th season leading the franchise will be his most difficult.
The Golden State Warriors are in the final stages of their dynasty. Another pillar departed this offseason, and their two stars are in their mid-30s. The Dubs want one more run before it is too late. It won’t be easy, but it will likely fuel a midseason shakeup. Stay tuned to find out.