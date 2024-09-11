The major problem the Warriors need to solve before adding a star
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors tried to add a marquee name to pair with Stephen Curry this offseason. They nearly traded for Paul George and had interest in Lauri Markkanen. Neither deal worked, but the Dubs will call if another option becomes available. Jonathan Kuminga hopes to fill that role, but it is just one issue the franchise must figure out.
Head coach Steve Kerr has 12 guys expecting to be in the nightly rotation and only ten available spots. Multiple players will be unhappy with their minutes, and there are some serious question marks like Andrew Wiggins. Golden State has a deep roster, and Kerr will be splitting hairs to decide who gets run in every game.
The Warriors face a massive problem with their current roster beyond who gets shots. They want to contend with Stephen Curry, but is that possible? Before finding a second star, the Dubs must add some size to their roster.
The Warriors must improve their size before seriously contending
The three tallest players on the Warriors roster are 6’9, and there are just six over 6’6. By weight just four talents are over 220 lbs. this season. Golden State had multiple players at 6’11 or taller in their first three championships with Stephen Curry. Their roster had Nemanja Bjelica at 6’10 in 2022 but trended small like this one.
The massive difference was Golden State could play small. Kevon Looney and Draymond Green handled the minutes at the five with Wiggins and Klay Thompson operating on the wings. They got scoring contributions from everyone and had the balance to win it all.
Fast forward to now, and things have fallen apart. Klay is gone, and Buddy Hield cannot replace his defense. Green is 34 years old and struggling to stay on the floor. Wiggins had a massive drop-off last season. Golden State needs some size, rim protection, and rebounding to calibrate their perimeter defensive woes.
Kevon Looney’s slide plays a significant role here. The 6’9 big man started and played 20 minutes per game in 2022, but he went to the bench and saw just 16.1 last season. The Dubs were relying on Trayce Jackson-Davis to fill that role. The rookie did well, but that leaves Golden State with just one big man and a non-shooter at that. Playing him next to Draymond and Kuminga can cramp the floor a bit.
The Warriors cannot expect Green to play significant minutes at the five every night. Between his injury history and suspension woes, the franchise needs someone capable of eating minutes. The Dubs can save this look for the postseason and maximize its utility.
It is not just size inside that the Warriors lack. They have three guards expecting to play significant minutes who stand just 6’2. Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski are the two tallest backcourt options with every other player under 6’4. De’Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II are plus defenders, but size could become an issue against larger teams.
The Golden State Warriors must upgrade their size in the paint or on the perimeter before adding a co-star. Ideally, they would add a floor spacing big men or a 6'8-plus wing. Head coach Steve Kerr must complete a balancing act with his current group. He cannot sacrifice too much offensively or defensively, which makes certain lineups impossible to use. One addition could change that.
The Dubs need to shake things up if they want to contend for a championship. Adding size should be a priority along with trying to find a co-star. Task one should be easier as Golden State is at the mercy of a marquee name asking out to solve their biggest hole. Find the size first and add the star just before the deadline if the plan is to push all their chips in this season.