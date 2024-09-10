Andrew Wiggins is in uncharted territory (and Warriors don't know how to proceed)
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors are in a transition phase. They missed the playoffs last season and watched a key part of their dynasty depart in free agency. Golden State tried to trade for another star, and that pursuit is not over. The Dubs want Stephen Curry to be able to chase championships in his twilight, but making that a reality will be difficult.
Andrew Wiggins figures to be a key salary-matcher in any blockbuster trade, but that is problematic for Golden State. He has two years plus a player option remaining on his contract and is coming off a down season. Are teams willing to pay him potentially $84.6 million through 2027?
The Warriors have reached uncharted territory with the 29-year-old wing. He went from an All-Star in 2022 and a crucial part of their championship roster to below replacement level. Wiggins has the Dubs questioning what to do next.
Where do the Warriors go with Andrew Wiggins?
There were trade talks before last season’s deadline and again this summer. Golden State would be forced to dump his contract by parting with draft capital. It would be a repeat of the Jordan Poole trade and would prevent the Warriors from pursuing a star. That is not a compelling option for a franchise with a short contention window around one of the all-time greats.
The Warriors cannot win with Wiggins playing significant minutes. He ranked near the bottom in most advanced metrics all season until a late-season hot streak bumped him up. The 6’7 wing still finished 517th with a negative-0.3 value over replacement player (VORP) in 2024. He was a starter for the majority of the season and averaged 27 minutes per game. Wiggins made too much to be benched, but his play was uninspiring at best.
The former number-one overall pick should still be in his prime. His numbers improved over his final 29 games, and Golden State hopes that is a sign of things to come. They need Wiggins to play well no matter where the franchise sees his future. The Warriors cannot trade him right now and are unable to win playing him. Improvement is the only answer that gets them out of this sticky situation.
What if Wiggins is below replacement level again this season? It complicates things and may sink the Dubs' chances of contending in a crowded Western Conference. Golden State could give more minutes to Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, but having a non-factor making 18 percent of the cap is almost impossible to overcome. This also pushes his trade value well into the negative and would mean trading multiple first-round picks to move off his contract.
The Golden State Warriors have several issues to iron out ahead of a crucial season, but Andrew Wiggins is one of the most baffling. Can he get anywhere near his All-Star performance in 2022? Does he remain one of the worst rotation players in the league? Only time will tell, but the Dubs desperately need a bounce back if they want to make the playoffs in 2025.