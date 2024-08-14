6 Players the Warriors might replace Andrew Wiggins with by the trade deadline
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors wanted Lauri Markkanen, but could not pry him away from the Jazz. With the All-Star forward locking in long-term and unable to be traded until the 2025 offseason, the Dubs must look elsewhere to upgrade their roster. Golden State has depth but needs another difference-maker to be a serious contender.
The Warriors were unwilling to part with Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody in a Markkanen trade. The latter two are extension-eligible and headed towards restricted free agency in 2025. Golden State must pay their young talents or find a workable trade.
If the Warriors are going to upgrade, they will need a salary-matcher in the deal. They are hard-capped at the first apron and currently sit just $533,659 below it. Andrew Wiggins is most likely to be moved, but who could Golden State acquire before the deadline?
6. Jerami Grant
The Blazers are rebuilding and willing to trade Grant in the right deal. He has four years and $132.4 million remaining on his contract. Grant can help a contender, but paying $36.4 million for a 34-year-old in the 2027-28 season is worrying.
The 6’7 forward has proven he can be a key piece on a contender when he helped the Nuggets make the Western Conference Finals inside the bubble before chasing larger offensive roles. Does the 30-year-old want to join a playoff team if it means taking fewer shots? His floor spacing and versatility are intriguing, but only if he accepts a smaller role.
The Golden State Warriors had several opportunities to acquire Jerami Grant, and it has not happened. Consider this move unlikely. If Andrew Wiggins’s struggles continue, the Dubs may feel pressure to upgrade. Grant will be available, but Golden State will be searching for a superior fit.