Draymond Green problem every Warriors fan is scared to talk about
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors will look extremely different this season without Klay Thompson. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are back, and the Dubs arguably upgraded their roster this offseason. The Dubs have depth but are searching for a blockbuster move to plant them back into title contention.
It won’t be Lauri Markkanen, but Golden State will likely be in the mix for any star available before the deadline. Does a marquee talent hit the market? The Warriors can only hope, but they have a potential problem brewing in the Bay Area.
Green was limited to 55 games last season, and he has averaged just 56 over the previous five years. Golden State needs their defensive ace now more than ever, but he is one misstep away from derailing the Warriors season.
Draymond Green is 1 incident away from a season-altering suspension
Green is no stranger to being at the center of an on-court altercation. The infamous punch of teammate Jordan Poole helped undo the Warriors' 2022-23 season as the defending champs were bounced in the second round of the playoffs. It ultimately led to a Poole trade and cost the Warriors valuable draft capital to move him.
Last season, Green was suspended twice, including a 12-gamer for repeat offenses. The four-time All-Star had on-court incidences with Rudy Gobert and Jusuf Nurkic. Draymond was on his best behavior and the Warriors season turned around after that second suspension, but what happens when another altercation happens?
Green has been suspended six times in his career for on-court incidents, including in the 2016 NBA Finals. His punishments were 17 total games last season for two altercations. If another incident happens, Draymond could face a 15 or 20-game ban for his first offense this season.
The Warriors' margin cannot withstand that much time off. Golden State is light on big men and needs Green to play significant minutes at the five already. If he misses one-quarter of the regular season, the Dubs will likely be back in the Play-In Tournament and in danger of missing the playoffs for the second straight year.
The Golden State Warriors want to jump back into title contention. It is why they are chasing star talent and looking to upgrade their roster. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are in their mid-30s and running out of chances. Green cannot derail their best remaining opportunity with another suspension.
The incidents have piled up in recent years and the next one will draw a lengthy time off. Does Green avoid it? If not, the Dubs season may be over before it starts.