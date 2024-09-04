Golden State Warriors Full NBA 2K25 Player Ratings Revealed
Early tip-off for NBA 2K25 is officially here, allowing fans to play with their favorite teams before the new season gets underway in October. With recent rating reveals not being overly kind to the Golden State Warriors, there was plenty of intrigue on how the remainder of their roster shapes up on the game.
2K had previously revealed the top 100 current players, with the Warriors only featuring twice thanks to Stephen Curry (seventh) and Draymond Green (65th). Golden State are one of only two Western Conference teams, alongside the Jazz, to have less than three players inside the top 100.
The evenness across the Golden State Warriors roster has been reflected in the full NBA 2K25 ratings to start next season
There's no doubt about the depth of the Warrior roster though, with a staggering 10 players rated between 75-80. That's both a blessing and a curse for head coach Steve Kerr who faces a tough time organizing his rotation -- something that's been a prominent topic this offseason and which is again reiterated in these ratings.
Below are the full ratings ranging from the franchise superstar in Curry to two-way contracted guard Pat Spencer. Fellow two-way contracted players Daeqwon Plowden and Reece Beekman are not currently in the game on 'Play Now' mode, and nor is 52nd overall pick Quentin Post who has been confirmed as a 68 overall but is not currently contracted to the Golden State roster.
*Brackets indicate change in rankings from start of NBA 2K24. For example, Stephen Curry was a 96 to start last season.
Warriors 2K25 Official Ratings
1. Stephen Curry - 95 (-1)
2. Draymond Green - 83
3. Jonathan Kuminga - 80 (+3)
4. Buddy Hield - 79 (-1)
5. Brandin Podziemski - 79 (+8)
6. Andrew Wiggins - 78 (-4)
7. De'Anthony Melton - 77 (-1)
8. Trayce Jackson-Davis - 76 (+7)
9. Moses Moody - 76 (+3)
10. Kyle Anderson - 76 (-1)
11. Kevon Looney - 76 (-3)
12. Gary Payton II - 75 (-2)
13. Lindy Waters III - 74 (+1)
14. Gui Santos - 71 (+4)
15. Pat Spencer - 68
16. Quentin Post - 68 (not in game currently)