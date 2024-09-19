Warriors will look extremely different in 2025 (even with Curry and Green back)
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors want to contend with Stephen Curry on their roster. The future Hall of Famer just signed an extension and is under contract through 2027. Golden State has tried to add a second star but has been unsuccessful. Curry should not worry because massive changes are coming over the next year.
It starts with extension decisions for Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. The two youngsters want significant raises and are headed toward restricted free agency next summer if new deals are not reached before the Oct. 21 deadline. Do the Warriors pay up? If not, does it create a rift between the players and the organization? There are tons of questions and the results could start a chain reaction that creates an extremely different roster around Curry and Draymond Green to start the 2025-26 season.
Golden State could have nine new players next season with their two pillars still on their roster. It would take some in-season movement and likely a star player becoming available, but things will change rapidly in the Bay Area.
Warriors roster will look extremely different in 2025
Golden State has six players entering the final year of their current contract and just three are extension eligible. De’Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and Lindy Waters III will be unrestricted free agents next summer and can sign with any team.
Melton hopes to turn his one-year deal with the Dubs into a massive long-term contract. He is the most likely player to exit, especially if he can stay healthy and becomes a key piece this season.
Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II likely find new homes after the Warriors’ depth squeezes their minutes. Both have played key roles on championship rosters, but their run is trending down. It may be best for both parties to move on.
The Dubs will continue to explore the trade market for Andrew Wiggins and may find a taker if his play improves. The 29-year-old was an All-Star in 2022 and should still be in his prime. Perhaps a change of scenery is best for all involved.
Golden State must be willing to move some young talent if they plan on adding a star. Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Moses Moody will all draw interest from teams. The Warriors have taken Podz off the table (subscription required), but some combination of the other three could be moved in a blockbuster over the next year.
They added Buddy Hield and Kyle Anderson this offseason on multi-year contracts, but how do the veterans fit? The Dubs won’t hesitate to move on if things are not working. They know their window is limited, and there is no time to waste.
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are locked in, but the rest of the Golden State Warriors roster could change before the start of the 2025-26 season. They plan on finding another star and may need to build their depth in free agency next summer. Alterations are coming, and fans should be prepared for anything. That is what happens when it is championship or bust.