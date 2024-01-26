4 No-brainer trades Warriors should make before the deadline
The Warriors desperately need to make a trade before the Feb. 8 deadline.
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors are in danger of missing the postseason entirely in what could be the final season for their dynasty. They are four games under .500 and 12th in the Western Conference. Stephen Curry is not going anywhere, but the Dubs cannot keep spending $200-plus million per season for a core that is no longer competitive. It is now or never for Golden State, and the front office must improve their roster before the deadline.
Several Warriors have disappointed thus far, and the franchise needs more than just one piece to right the ship. They miss Jordan Poole’s scoring punch. Golden State desperately needs perimeter stoppers and more help on defense. It will take multiple upgrades to make them title contenders.
Curry is still elite, and the Warriors must improve their roster around him. There may be no such thing as a no-brainer trade for Golden State given the financial implications, but these moves make sense and could help them get on track before it is too late.
4. Get 3-and-D wings to embrace small ball
The Warriors dynasty became synonymous with their “death lineup”. The small-ball group with Draymond Green at the five was a nightmare to stop and versatile enough to guard any opposing lineup. Golden State won four championships by going small and spacing the floor.
They do not have those options right now. Andrew Wiggins has been the fourth-worst player in the league by value over replacement player (VORP) this season. Klay Thompson has struggled too, and Draymond Green has only played in 16 games. If the Dubs want to recreate their blueprint, they need 3-and-D wings to fill out their small-ball group.
The Nets have Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale on the trade block. Could the Warriors acquire both in a surprise move? This deal would make it happen.
It would hurt to give up Moses Moody and a first-round draft pick, but the Warriors are getting two rotation pieces here. Finney-Smith and O’Neale are not game-changers. Neither will drop 30 points or create a ton of offense, but having two capable shooters and switchable defenders is massive in the playoffs.
The Golden State Warriors should explore acquiring two 3-and-D wings, but they may be a bit more interested in one with championship experience.