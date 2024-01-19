4 Warriors who are underperforming, 3 exceeding expectations at midseason
The Warriors are struggling as these players are not meeting expectations.
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the league’s most disappointing teams this season. They have won just 18 of their first 40 games and are 12th in the Western Conference. The Dubs wouldn’t even make the Play-In Tournament if the season ended today, and there is no time to waste.
Their front office must make moves before the Feb. 8 trade deadline. Golden State cannot waste a prime Stephen Curry season. The dynasty is reaching its end and improving their roster is the only way to save it.
The Warriors need their current talent to perform better too. Key pieces of their four championships are struggling. The team’s young players are stepping up, but head coach Steve Kerr has struggled to give them consistent run. Here is a look at which players are standing out and struggling based on preseason expectations after 40 games.
Underperforming: Kevon Looney
Looney has been far from the biggest problem for the Warriors this season, but his minutes and production are down. Golden State needs to space the floor, and their shooting struggles have forced head coach Steve Kerr to turn to Dario Saric at the five in place of Looney on several occasions.
The 27-year-old big man has played in every game but is averaging just 5.7 points and 7.1 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per contest. He is a limited player. Looney does not shoot threes or block a ton of shots. His sturdy frame allows him to hold up in the paint, but his defense has been a problem at points this season.
Kevon Looney is a favorite of head coach Steve Kerr. The big man played on three championship teams and is a leader for the Dubs. They need him to improve or his minutes will dip further. The Golden State Warriors have no time to wait, and Kevon Looney has certainly been a disappointment in the first half of the regular season.