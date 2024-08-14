6 Players the Warriors might replace Andrew Wiggins with by the trade deadline
By Tyler Watts
1. LeBron James
The Warriors tried to trade for LeBron at the 2024 deadline, but the King did not want to leave LA. He got a no-trade clause and a massive two-year $101.3 million contract from the Lakers this offseason, but the franchise failed to upgrade their roster around him. LA was in the Play-In Tournament in 2024, and LeBron may need to move on if he wants one final shot at a championship.
King James turns 40 in December, but he proved he is still elite in Paris. LeBron won MVP of the tournament and was clearly the team’s leader from early on. Head coach Steve Kerr raved about him throughout, and it is no secret they hope to convince him to come to the Bay Area.
Steph and LeBron had evident chemistry in the Olympics, and the two best of this generation could both have one final shot at a championship together. It would be an epic ending for both that would change alter the entire NBA landscape.
The Golden State Warriors would love to add a superstar like LeBron James or Kevin Durant, but it may prove impossible. They may still try to upgrade before the Feb. 6 deadline, but it is all about finding the right move that makes them a contender. The front office will be active. The Dubs hope to build another title contender around Curry, but making it happen is another story.