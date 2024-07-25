Steve Kerr may be recruiting LeBron James to Warriors with Team USA ploy
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors tried to acquire LeBron James before the trade deadline, and the franchise is still searching for a superstar. Fans have heard the Lauri Markkanen trade rumors, but the Jazz are leaving the Dubs in the cold. Golden State cannot afford to overpay, and it may force them to go into the season with their current roster.
Fans are getting excited about the Olympics. Stephen Curry is starting for Team USA and figures to put on a show in Paris. The Americans open pool play against Serbia on Sunday morning. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is leading Team USA, and the expected result is a gold medal. The pressure is on in every contest.
They won their five exhibition games in preparation for the Olympics, but Germany and South Sudan gave them difficult tests. When things got tight in the fourth quarter, Team USA turned to LeBron James to carry them home. With a roster full of superstars, is Kerr using this as a recruiting pitch?
Steve Kerr making LeBron James' Team USA closer in hopes of bringing him to the Bay Area
LeBron is an elite finisher inside and nobody can stop him from getting into the paint. He made the game-winning layup versus South Sudan and had 11 points in clutch time to defeat Germany. King James is their unquestioned go-to option late in a close game and was selected as the flag-bearer for Team USA during the opening ceremonies.
LeBron is one of the best ever. He deserves every honor, but Kerr could easily go to Stephen Curry or Anthony Edwards in the final moments. Kevin Durant will have a claim to that title when healthy, but expect Kerr to stick with LeBron.
James turns 40 in December and is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. His work ethic has impressed, and Kerr is never shy about praising James. Could this all be laying the groundwork to recruit him to the Bay Area?
The Warriors are certainly interested. They know LeBron will give them a shot at another championship and put the NBA's biggest star on their roster. Convincing James to leave LA won’t be easy, but Golden State may be the only franchise with a shot. There have been plenty of wars, and LeBron has immense respect for Curry and Kerr. This may be the next step in convincing James to end his career wearing a Warriors uniform.
Expect LeBron James to be Team USA’s closer during the Olympics. Head coach Steve Kerr hopes to get Kevin Durant back from injury. They will need him in a loaded competition. Kerr has Curry and a roster full of stars, but King James is their top option. LeBron deserves it, but it may be a recruiting weapon too. Stay tuned to find out.