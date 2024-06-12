Predicting when every member of Warriors starting 5 might leave
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors dynasty is coming to a close. They won four championships, made six NBA Finals appearances, and revolutionized the sport, but just missed the playoffs. Their core is aging, and the Dubs need to make some trades if they want any shot at returning to title contention.
Owner Joe Lacob may have other ideas. He talked about the team cutting payroll back in February to avoid the new spending restrictions. That will push Golden State out of the playoff picture in the crowded Western Conference but would give them more flexibility. Does Stephen Curry go for it?
The Warriors' three pillars are in their mid-30s. There is no time to take a step backward and rebuild. They want to win now. Taking either route will mean significant roster changes in the Bay Area, so when does each member of their starting five depart?
Jonathan Kuminga is traded in 2028
There were trade rumblings before Kuminga locked down a larger role and broke out. In his 46 starts, the 21-year-old averaged 17.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 29.0 minutes per game. He should keep improving and is extension-eligible before the start of the 2024-25 season.
The Dubs work out a fresh four-year contract, but trade him after the third season of the deal. Jonathan Kuminga does not become a superstar, and Golden State is rebuilding by that stage. He is a number three on a contender with versatility. The Warriors decide to move on and stockpile assets. Kuminga is traded for multiple draft picks, which helps Golden State speed up their rebuild.
The 6’8 forward is only 25 when he gets moved, but the Dubs decide it is the best course. Kuminga is not the first primary starter from the 2023-24 campaign to be traded. That happens in February of 2025.