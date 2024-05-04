7 Most likely Warriors to be traded during 2024 offseason
These Warriors may no longer call Golden State home.
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors missed the playoffs for the third time in five years, but this one feels different. Perhaps, it is the uncertainty as Klay Thompson heads toward free agent or the fact that their key pieces were mostly healthy. Finishing tenth in the loaded Western Conference and being bounced the play-in felt like the end of their dynasty, despite young players stepping up.
The Warriors must upgrade their roster if they want to get back into title contention, but owner Joe Lacob may have other ideas. He talked about getting the team under the luxury tax to avoid repeater and apron penalties. If Golden State trims their payroll, they will likely be headed toward the lottery in 2025.
Expect the Dubs to make moves. Stephen Curry is still elite, and they do not want to see their GOAT finish his career on a rebuilding team. If the Warriors plan on adding via trade, they will have to send out salary. Things get more complicated under the new CBA, but the franchise could trade these players this offseason.
7. Gary Payton II
Payton has a $9.1 million player option for the 2024-25 season. He could opt in or the Dubs may look to lower his cap hit by giving him a multi-year contract. GPII is a stout defender and impactful role player, but the Warriors cannot afford to pay him over $9 million next season if they plan on getting under the tax.
Payton’s biggest issue has been health. He played 71 games in their 2022 championship season, but his 44 in 2024 were the second-most in his eight-year NBA career. The 6’2 guard averages just 45.6 games per season over the last three, which includes his high-water mark in 2022.
The Golden State Warriors must upgrade their roster and need to explore trading Gary Payton II if he accepts his player option. Whether they dump his salary or add more talent in the trade, the Warriors just cannot rely on him to make a significant nightly impact. He is far from the only Warrior who could be mentioned in rumors this summer.