4 Warriors who increased their trade value this season
These Warriors increased their value with unexpected production this season.
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors were knocked out in the opening game of the Play-In Tournament, despite having a better regular season record than last season. It was a disappointing year for several players and the entire team. The Dubs want to compete for championships and will have to make significant changes for that reality to return.
It was not all bad. Stephen Curry was still elite. Draymond Green made a massive impact when he was on the floor. Golden State also saw their young talent take a step forward. Several got extended minutes and even passed veterans in the rotation. Nobody thought Kevon Looney could get benched for a rookie second-round pick, but it happened.
These Warriors increased their trade value and some could become crucial pieces if the Dubs decide to make a blockbuster trade this summer.
4. Moses Moody
The 21-year-old former lottery pick might be a surprise inclusion on this list because he hasn’t fully broken out. His playing time is still inconsistent and there are nights where he may only be on the floor for five minutes. None of that stopped Moody from having the best season of his NBA career.
He averaged 8.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.6 steals in 17.5 minutes per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 36.0 percent on his threes. He put up over 16 points and six rebounds per 36 minutes and continues to improve. Moody is ready for more minutes but is stuck behind Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Jonathan Kuminga in the rotation.
Several teams would love to trade for Moses Moody, and the Dubs could get significant value in return. Finding a 6’6 wing with his potential is not easy. Do not expect Golden State to trade him, but other teams will certainly make offers.