Predicting when every member of Warriors starting 5 might leave
By Tyler Watts
Andrew Wiggins gets dealt at the 2025 trade deadline
The Warriors had Wiggins on the trade block before the deadline and are expected to shop him again this summer. Finding a trade won’t be easy.
He was arguably the Dubs' second-best player during their 2022 title run but was their most disappointing player last season. His production dropped off mightily, including having a negative value over replacement player (VORP) and being benched for a month. What Wiggins will Golden State get next season?
With two guaranteed years plus a player option remaining on his contract, the Warriors must sell extremely low. Finding a 6’7 wing with Wiggins’ skill set is not easy. He can be an elite defender and score 17 every night. The Dubs should let him recoup some value before moving on. If his play improves in the first half of the 2024-25 season, Golden State will get significantly more for him in a deal.
The Warriors trade Wiggins in February 2025 for draft capital and expiring contracts. It helps them clean up their cap sheet and paves the way for breaking up their current core. The dream is for all three to finish their career in Golden State, but Draymond Green is surprisingly traded out of the Bay Area.