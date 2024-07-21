1 Problem with the Warriors current roster that nobody is discussing
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors are still discussing a blockbuster trade. They do not want to give up Brandin Podziemski, but that may be the price to land another All-Star. It will be interesting to see how close the Dubs think they are to contending and if they can agree on the right package for Lauri Markkanen or another star.
Golden State lost Klay Thompson this summer. They bounced back by adding De’Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson, and Buddy Hield. It will be a new-look Warriors roster. They have depth and talent, but is it enough to contend in the loaded Western Conference?
The Dubs have a massive roster flaw that could be their undoing in the 2024-25 season and nobody is discussing it.
Warriors lack true point guard behind Stephen Curry
It was not just Klay Thompson that departed the Bay Area this summer. Chris Paul became a free agent before signing with the San Antonio Spurs. Golden State also lost Cory Joseph to the Magic, which creates a massive hole in their roster.
The Dubs will be relying on significant out-of-position production this season. Draymond Green is the team’s leading returner in assist per game, but he has played more than 70 games just once since 2018. Stephen Curry will be their point guard, but the 36-year-old cannot be expected to suit up every night.
Behind the Warriors’ legends, the franchise will rely on Podziemski, De’Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson to make plays. None are at their best as the top option on the floor. Podz will operate as the backup point guard, but he likely settles in around 4.5 assists per game on the season.
If Curry is forced to miss extended time, Golden State has a massive problem on their hands. If Melton or Anderson is running their second unit, the Warriors will struggle to win games. They desperately need another option but are just $533,659 under the first tax apron per Spotrac. Golden State hard-capped itself at that apron, so it would be forced to make a trade if they want a backup point guard.
Curry is no stranger to carrying a massive burden for the Golden State Warriors. He played 74 games last season, which was the first time he topped 70 since 2017. In the games Curry is out, the Dubs will struggle to find enough ball-handling and playmaking. Golden State has to hope it is a limited number.
The Dubs want to compete with the NBA’s best teams as Stephen Curry enters his twilight. Can they do it with their current roster? It has a massive flaw, but the Warriors have overcome worse odds. Stay tuned to see how it all shakes out.