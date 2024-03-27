1 Question for every Warriors player as countdown to NBA Playoffs begins
The Warriors have plenty of unanswered questions heading into the final weeks of the regular season.
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors had dreams of making a deep playoff run, but they are fighting for the final spot in the Play-In Tournament. Houston is charging hard, and the young Rockets would love some postseason experience. Can Stephen Curry and the Dubs fight them off? Golden State is not short on questions to answer.
It starts with head coach Steve Kerr and the front office. Kerr has made some head-scratching decisions this season, including limiting Jonathan Kuminga’s minutes early on. Is he maximizing their rotation? Ownership plans to cut spending this summer, which will leave the front office with several difficult decisions. This could be the final season of the Warriors dynasty.
There are questions for every player too. The answers will come in the final weeks of the regular season. In some cases, it won’t be pretty, but here is a look at what each Dub should attempt to accomplish.
Can Gary Payton II stay healthy?
Payton’s 35 games played this season are the second-most in his NBA career. He was healthy and filled a crucial role in the Warriors’ 2022 title run, but the second-most games he played in one season coming into this year was 29. GPII has struggled with injuries and has only played in 50 percent of the 2024-25 contests thus far. The Warriors need his defense, but it is only impactful when he is on the floor.
Can Lester Quinones or Gui Santos prove they are pieces moving forward?
Santos is in year one of a three-year contract, but there are zero guaranteed dollars after this season. Quinones got a rest-of-the-season contract in February and will be a restricted free agent this summer. He was in the rotation for 20 straight games earlier this year, but the 6’5 averaged just 5.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.9 minutes per contest.
Their playing time has been limited, but both need to show something if they plan on sticking around for next season. The pressure is certainly on the two young talents to solidify their future with the franchise.
Golden State has rotation and production questions too. The team is a bit of a mess and every player should be focused on improving in their role if the Warriors plan on making the playoffs.